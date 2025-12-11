Ghana Deports Three Israelis After Mistreatment Of Citizens At Airport

Ghana deported three Israeli nationals on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, in retaliation for what authorities described as inhumane treatment of Ghanaian travelers at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the deportations hours after the three Israelis arrived in Accra. Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stated the government was compelled to take reciprocal action following the detention and deportation of Ghanaian citizens by Israeli authorities three days earlier.

The diplomatic incident began on Sunday, December 7, when seven Ghanaian travelers were detained at Ben Gurion Airport without justifiable cause. Four of the detained individuals were Members of Parliament attending the Annual International Cybersecurity Conference in Tel Aviv. The lawmakers were released only after more than five hours of diplomatic intervention, while the remaining three travelers were deported back to Ghana.

Ghana rejected Israeli claims that the deportations resulted from alleged noncooperation by Ghana’s embassy in Tel Aviv regarding Ghanaians in Israeli custody. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the justification as totally untenable, stating the mission has been responsive and compliant with international law.

The government characterized the treatment of Ghanaian travelers as deliberate targeting. Minister Ablakwa described the conduct as extremely provocative, unacceptable, and inconsistent with the cordial relations both countries have maintained for more than six decades. The ministry emphasized that Ghana and Israel have historically enjoyed high volumes of unimpeded travel between their citizens.

The Charge d’Affaires ad interim of the Israeli Embassy in Accra was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the incident. The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana is currently out of the country. Both governments agreed during the meeting to pursue an amicable resolution to the diplomatic impasse.

Ghana stressed its commitment to safeguarding the dignity of its nationals while maintaining respectful relations with all friendly countries. The ministry stated that Ghana expects its citizens to be treated with dignity and respect abroad, just as the country treats foreign nationals within its borders. The government affirmed it will continue to protect both Ghanaian nationals and other nationals in the country.

The swift retaliatory action signals Ghana’s firm stance on protecting its citizens from mistreatment while traveling internationally. The ministry indicated the government remains open to dialogue but would not tolerate discriminatory treatment of Ghanaians at foreign ports of entry.

The diplomatic row has attracted international attention as both West African and Middle Eastern nations monitor how the situation develops. Ghana and Israel restored diplomatic ties in 1994 after a two decade freeze that followed the 1973 Arab Israeli war, and have since maintained largely cooperative relations across various sectors including security, technology, and trade.

Despite the strong response, officials from both countries have emphasized their desire to resolve the matter diplomatically. The ministry noted that Ghana deeply values its relations with all friendly countries and remains committed to finding a peaceful solution that ensures respectful treatment of citizens from both nations.