Maison Yusif Fragrance Turns Customer Support into Community Impact

In continuation of its unwavering commitment to community development and humanitarian support, Maison Yusif Fragrance￼ has once again demonstrated that luxury and compassion can coexist beautifully.

As part of the brand’s ongoing corporate social responsibility initiatives carried out every month, the Ghanaian artisan fragrance house selected the Osu Children’s Home as this month’s focus of support and care. The donation exercise was carried out in person by Suwebatu Shardow of the Olfactive Team alongside Baidawi Shamhuma, General Manager of Maison Yusif Fragrance.

The visit formed part of the company’s larger vision of giving back to society through meaningful and impactful initiatives that continue to touch lives across Ghana and beyond. Over the years, Maison Yusif Fragrance has quietly contributed to numerous humanitarian causes, including the construction of boreholes for underserved communities, supporting children’s education by helping send young people to school, assisting families with hospital bills, and participating in several charity-driven projects aimed at restoring hope to vulnerable communities.

According to the company, these acts of kindness are made possible through the continued support and patronage received from customers around the world.

“Every order placed at Maison Yusif Fragrance contributes to changing lives,” the company shared. “Beyond creating luxury fragrances proudly made in Ghana, we believe true luxury is also reflected in compassion, humanity, and impact.”

Founded by Ghanaian master perfumer Yusif Jnr Meizongo, Maison Yusif Fragrance has become known not only for redefining African artisan perfumery on the global stage, but also for maintaining a strong connection with the communities that continue to inspire its journey.

As the brand expands internationally across cities including Paris, New York, Accra, and beyond, it remains dedicated to ensuring that its growth also creates meaningful social impact for people in need.