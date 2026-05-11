ACCRA 2026: A Festival of African Athleticism

As Accra prepares to host the 24th African Senior Athletics Championships, anticipation is building not just for elite competition, but for what promises to be one of the most vibrant multi-dimensional sporting events on the continent.

Beyond the track, Accra 2026 is positioned as pure African athleticism. One that combines dynamic blend of sport, culture, youth engagement, and entertainment.

According to the Local Organising Committee (LOC), the championship has been carefully curated to offer something for everyone. From fan zones and live entertainment areas to cultural showcases, the event aims to create an immersive experience that extends far beyond the stadium.

In an interview with 3FM, Veronica Commey, Deputy Director General, National Sports Authority and member of the LOC said, “The fact that it’s been over 40 years and Ghana is hosting it for the first time, we just want everybody to have an experience”

With an event that is creating an atmosphere where sport meets culture and community, she called on Ghanaians to bring family and come “watch the greatest athletes from Africa.”

Daily activities will include interactive fan engagements, music performances, and curated cultural exhibitions highlighting Ghana’s rich heritage.

Tourism stakeholders are equally optimistic about the impact. With visitors expected from across the continent, the championship presents a unique opportunity to showcase Ghana’s hospitality, cuisine, and creative economy.

With just a day to kickstart the competitions, one thing is clear; Accra 2026 will not only crown champions on the track, but also celebrate the spirit, culture, and unity of Africa.

Accra 2026 runs from Tuesday, May 12 to Sunday, May 17 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium with over 1,000 athletes and officials from across Africa participating in 44 disciplines.