Mahama to Feature at London Africa Debate Closing Reception

President John Dramani Mahama will serve as Guest of Honour at The Africa Debate 2026, London’s premier investment forum, as Invest Africa, the Mayor of London and FirstBank United Kingdom (UK) jointly host a Closing Reception on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at The Crypt, Guildhall in the City of London.

Now in its 12th edition, The Africa Debate 2026 will take place at the historic Guildhall and features President Mahama alongside ministerial keynotes and high-level plenaries bringing together leaders from across Africa and the global investment community.

The forum convenes senior investors, policymakers and corporate leaders around Africa’s structural leverage across critical minerals, energy, trade and the continent’s fast-growing workforce and consumer market.

The Closing Reception will bridge The Africa Debate and the Mayor of London’s inaugural London-Africa Business Summit, which follows the forum. Africa currently accounts for 1.25 per cent of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into London, and Mayor Sadiq Khan has identified expanding ties with the continent as central to the capital’s international trade ambitions and job creation goals.

Remarks at the reception will be delivered by Olukorede K.O. Adenowo, Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank UK, and Howard Dawber OBE, Deputy Mayor for Business and Growth, who will attend on behalf of the Mayor.

Adenowo said FirstBank UK “remains firmly committed to connecting the continent with global capital markets,” describing the event as an important opportunity to foster partnerships that drive progress along the Africa-UK economic corridor.

This year’s agenda explores how strategic partnerships can be redefined across trade, finance, energy transition, critical minerals and digital innovation, shaping the next phase of investment, industrialisation and sustainable growth across the continent.

Ghana’s inclusion in the agenda reflects the country’s growing profile as an investment destination. The London-Africa Business Summit builds on Mayor Khan’s July 2025 trade mission to Africa, which included visits to Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa to champion London as an investment hub.

The Closing Reception is by invitation only and open to delegates of The Africa Debate 2026 and the London-Africa Business Forum.