Mahama Secures UAE Energy Talks, Condemns Iranian Attacks on Emirates

President John Dramani Mahama met with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, agreeing to pursue UAE investment in Ghana’s oil and gas storage infrastructure while using the meeting to issue a direct condemnation of Iranian attacks on UAE territory.

The talks took place on the sidelines of Make it in the Emirates 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), where Mahama is on a working visit. The proposed investment in storage facilities targets Ghana’s downstream energy capacity and would position the country as a more resilient hub in regional energy markets at a time when Gulf states are expanding their footprint across Africa.

Both leaders also explored the transition to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and solar power as part of efforts to reduce over-reliance on crude oil, reflecting growing pressure on oil-dependent economies to diversify and manage exposure to price volatility.

On regional security, Mahama went beyond diplomatic courtesy. He reiterated Ghana’s condemnation of Iranian attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE, describing them as a violation of sovereignty and international law that undermines regional security and stability. The statement places Ghana firmly alongside the UAE at a moment of active geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed described Ghana as a peaceful partner and a secure, stable democracy, saying the country presents strong opportunities for deeper collaboration and mutual economic growth.

Beyond energy, the two leaders discussed artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and investment flows, areas both governments are prioritising for long-term economic development. Both sides expressed confidence that the renewed engagement would translate into concrete projects rather than remain at the level of diplomatic declaration.

The meeting adds to a pattern of Mahama’s administration seeking Gulf capital to modernise Ghana’s energy sector while building diplomatic solidarity with partners who share strategic interests in stable commodity markets and regional security.