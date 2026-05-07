Ghana’s Payments Work. The Harder Question Is What Comes Next

A tomato seller at Makola Market does not ask which network her customer uses. She only cares that the money arrives. Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) Chief Executive Clara B. Arthur used that image at the 3i Africa Summit to illustrate how far Ghana’s digital payments ecosystem has come. The same image also reveals the limits of what has been achieved.

Domestic interoperability is largely delivered. Different platforms talk to each other. Consumers trust the system. Transactions are fast, low-cost and increasingly routine. By the standards of financial inclusion, that is a genuine accomplishment.

But financial inclusion and economic transformation are not the same thing.

Arthur reinforced the economic case for moving faster, noting that Africa accounts for 66 percent of global mobile money transaction value and that artificial intelligence could generate 40 million jobs across the continent. Those numbers point to an opportunity that domestic payment rails alone cannot capture.

The real challenge now, as Arthur herself acknowledged, is regional. Ghana’s payment ecosystem moves money efficiently within its own borders. Across Africa, fragmentation persists. Different countries run different standards, regulations and systems. A payment that clears in Accra in seconds can still stall at the Ghanaian border for reasons that have nothing to do with technology.

This is why GhIPSS’s migration to the ISO 20022 global messaging standard matters beyond its technical description. Arthur described the shift as a strategic repositioning, saying Ghana’s payment systems will speak the same language as the world’s leading financial markets, enabling richer transaction data, faster settlement and seamless cross-border integration. That language matters: the migration is not an infrastructure upgrade. It is a bid for international relevance.

The ambition is clear. The risks are equally clear. Once a system meets global standards, expectations around speed, security and reliability rise to match. Ghana will be held to a higher bar by investors, trading partners and regional regulators.

The emerging virtual asset landscape introduces a second layer of complexity. With the Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Act now in force, GhIPSS is preparing to provide shared infrastructure for cryptocurrencies, tokenised assets and blockchain-based services, while maintaining oversight. That balance between enabling innovation and managing systemic risk is difficult in stable conditions and harder still as the ecosystem grows more complex.

Arthur attributed Ghana’s progress to collaborative leadership between regulators, banks, fintechs and mobile money operators, and called on financial institutions and fintech firms yet to connect to the national switch to come onboard, stressing that shared infrastructure is key to reducing duplication and achieving scale.

That collaborative model has worked. Sustaining it as more players enter, interests diverge and regulatory demands multiply will require stronger institutional frameworks than goodwill alone can provide.

The Makola seller’s indifference to network names is a sign that the first phase is complete. The second phase, connecting Ghana’s payment rails to a continent-wide system that supports trade, supply chains and business financing, is where the real work begins.