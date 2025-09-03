Mahama Demands June 2026 Completion for Delayed Ghana Highway

President John Dramani Mahama has pressed contractors to complete the long-stalled Ofankor–Nsawam Road by June 2026, addressing mounting public frustration over the project’s repeated delays.

During a Wednesday site inspection accompanied by the Roads Minister, Mahama emphasized accountability for the critical highway that serves thousands of daily commuters. The President warned contractors that his administration would closely monitor progress on the infrastructure project.

“I can see that drivers are happy now, and I hope that from now till you finish the project, you will maintain a smooth flow of traffic,” Mahama told construction teams at the site.

The highway project, which began in July 2022 under the previous Akufo-Addo government, was originally scheduled for completion in July 2024. Funding shortfalls have repeatedly pushed back the deadline, transforming what should have been a two-year project into a four-year ordeal for affected communities.

The delays have sparked widespread anger among commercial drivers and residents who rely on the route. Severe traffic congestion has become routine, extending normal journey times and creating significant economic losses for businesses dependent on efficient transportation. Environmental concerns have also emerged as construction activities impact surrounding communities.

Frustrated commuters have staged multiple protests demanding faster progress and relief from the ongoing disruption. The demonstrations highlight the broader infrastructure challenges facing Ghana, where road projects frequently exceed original timelines and budgets.

Mahama’s site visit represents his administration’s attempt to restore public confidence in the project. His government has identified highway rehabilitation as a priority, recognizing the critical role of transportation infrastructure in supporting economic productivity and trade.

The revised June 2026 deadline gives contractors approximately 21 months to complete the remaining work. Success will depend largely on maintaining consistent funding and avoiding the financial interruptions that have plagued the project since its inception.

For thousands of daily users of the Ofankor–Nsawam corridor, the President’s commitment offers hope for an end to years of traffic chaos. However, previous missed deadlines have left many residents skeptical about whether the government can finally deliver on its promises.

The highway’s completion would provide crucial connectivity between Ghana’s capital region and northern areas, potentially boosting economic activity and reducing transportation costs for goods and passengers.