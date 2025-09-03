Atlantic Lithium Secures £28m Funding for Ghana Mining Project

Atlantic Lithium has secured binding financing agreements worth up to £28 million to advance its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project, positioning itself to become Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine.

The Africa-focused mining company announced Tuesday that it has entered into agreements with Long State Investments, a global investment firm specializing in growth-oriented companies. The funding package includes immediate capital and flexible financing options over the next 24 months.

The deal comprises two key components: a share placement agreement raising up to £8 million and a committed equity facility providing access to an additional £20 million. The structure gives Atlantic Lithium significant control over funding timing while minimizing shareholder dilution compared to traditional equity financing methods.

Atlantic Lithium will raise £2 million immediately through an initial share placement, with options for three additional £2 million placings at the company’s discretion. The committed equity facility allows the company to draw funds in tranches of up to £500,000 as needed for project development and working capital.

The financing comes as Atlantic Lithium awaits final parliamentary ratification of its Mining Lease from Ghana’s government, representing the last regulatory hurdle before advancing toward production. The company has already secured all necessary regulatory approvals and published a definitive feasibility study for the project.

Chief Executive Keith Muller emphasized the strategic timing of the agreements amid challenging market conditions. “Against the backdrop of the subdued lithium pricing environment and the ongoing delay to the ratification of the Ewoyaa Mining Lease, these Agreements are timely to strengthen the Company’s financial footing,” Muller said.

Atlantic Lithium has implemented cost-cutting measures to preserve cash during the current downturn, reducing quarterly outflows from AUD 8.2 million to AUD 3.8 million through fiscal 2025. The new funding provides crucial runway as lithium markets recover and the company advances toward construction.

Long State Managing Director Philip Ho expressed confidence in the partnership, describing Ewoyaa as “a high-quality, strategically significant asset with the potential to become Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine.” The investment firm sees strong fundamentals and improving market dynamics supporting the project’s development.

The company plans to hold an extraordinary general meeting in October 2025 to seek shareholder approval for the committed equity facility. Atlantic Lithium’s largest shareholder, Assore International Holdings, has indicated support for the financing agreements.

Ghana’s emerging lithium sector represents significant potential for Atlantic Lithium, which holds exploration licenses covering over 500 square kilometers in Ghana and 771 square kilometers in Côte d’Ivoire. The Ewoyaa project’s development could establish the company as a key player in Africa’s growing critical minerals industry.

New shares from the initial placement are expected to begin trading on London’s AIM market around September 5, bringing Atlantic Lithium’s total issued shares to approximately 719 million. The funding agreement includes investor protections and trading restrictions designed to prevent market manipulation during pricing periods.