Mahama Courts UK Investors As Ghana Economy Rebounds

President John Dramani Mahama arrived in London on Sunday to pitch Ghana as an investment destination, banking on a sharp economic recovery to court British capital.

The centrepiece of the working visit is the Ghana UK Investment Summit, which Mahama will open on Monday at Raffles London. The summit gathers Ghanaian entrepreneurs, government officials and British investors to chase foreign direct investment (FDI) across key sectors of the economy.

Mahama will also ring the opening bell at the London Stock Exchange, a move signalling Ghana’s bid for a larger footprint in global capital markets.

The pitch rests on a strong turnaround. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised Ghana’s 2026 growth forecast to 4.8 percent in April, after the economy expanded about 6 percent in 2025. Inflation fell to roughly 3.2 percent by March 2026 from above 23 percent in 2024, and the cedi gained more than 40 percent against the dollar last year.

Mahama has framed the recovery in national terms, saying Ghana’s economy is “breathing again, stronger, steadier, and full of promise.”

The visit carries diplomatic weight too. Mahama will hold a royal audience with King Charles III and a breakfast meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer covering trade and investment. Lord Katz MBE of the Royal Household and Gordon Wetherell of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office received the President on arrival, alongside Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Sabah Zita Benson.

Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu announced the trip, saying it aims to deepen bilateral ties, promote Ghana to investors and strengthen links with Ghanaians abroad. The President attended a diaspora town hall hosted by the Ghana High Commission on Sunday evening.

Mahama will further address Chatham House and deliver a keynote at the 12th Africa Debate at Guildhall, where talks centre on investment and Africa’s economic future. He concludes the visit on 3 June.