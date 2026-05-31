Davido Defends Injustice Comments Amid Tinubu Ties Backlash

Afrobeats star Davido is defending his call for entertainers to speak up on injustice, after critics on X accused him of hypocrisy over his closeness to President Bola Tinubu’s family.

The singer, born David Adeleke, posted on Saturday that entertainers, himself included, had failed to confront the injustice and insecurity facing Nigeria. He urged colleagues to use their platforms and said the country had gone too far.

The message split opinion. Some praised the admission, while others doubted his sincerity. A user posting as Princess Luna dismissed the comments as performative, linked him to a so called City Boys group, and aimed a curse at him and his family.

Davido pushed back and denied any political affiliation. “I no dey part of any City Boy group,” he wrote, adding that he had criticised the government on American media and drew abuse for it.

He also addressed his friendship with Seyi Tinubu, the President’s son, describing it as a longstanding personal relationship through which he raises his concerns directly. He then returned a curse of his own before signing off and telling followers he was heading to bed.

The clash revived a familiar charge. Critics have repeatedly cited his political proximity, pointing to the Seyi Tinubu friendship, a 2025 visit to President Tinubu, and his uncle Ademola Adeleke’s position as Governor of Osun State.

Davido has weathered similar backlash before, including after he called Nigeria’s economy troubled in an American interview months ago. He maintains that entertainers face abuse whether they speak out or stay quiet.



