Mahama Bars Small Contractors From Billion-Dollar Big Push

President John Mahama has explicitly excluded small-scale contractors from Ghana’s ambitious $10 billion Big Push infrastructure programme, emphasizing that only qualified firms with proven capacity will handle the flagship initiative’s transformative projects.

Launching the programme at Afienya in the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, September 16, the President made clear that rigorous contractor selection standards would govern the initiative designed to modernize Ghana’s road network and enhance inter-regional connectivity.

The president’s blunt message to aspiring contractors reflected his administration’s determination to avoid project failures that have plagued previous infrastructure programmes. “There are a few wheelbarrow contractors who have come to me saying, ‘Oh, I hear they are distributing projects under the Big Push. I want one.’ I say, ‘My friend, this is not for wheelbarrow contractors. You are my friend, but I won’t give it to you because it is not meant for wheelbarrow contractors,'” Mahama stated during the ceremony.

The Big Push represents a $10 billion investment spanning roads, energy, health, education, and other critical sectors, with the government prioritizing Ghanaian contractors while maintaining strict capacity requirements. Officials confirmed that a thorough vetting process had been conducted to ensure only contractors with proven competence were engaged.

The programme includes unprecedented payment guarantees, with contractors promised payment within two weeks of submitting payment certificates, backed by a dedicated GH¢14 billion allocation for 2025. This financing arrangement addresses chronic payment delays that have historically deterred qualified contractors from government projects.

Despite emphasizing local participation, with the majority of selected contractors being Ghanaian, the administration has made technical capacity the primary selection criterion. The approach reflects lessons learned from previous infrastructure programmes where inadequate contractor capacity led to project abandonment and cost overruns.

The programme’s first phase includes major road projects connecting economically strategic areas, with the Dawhenya–Ayikuma–Dodowa and Tema–Aflao roads marking the initiative’s commencement. Construction work on selected first-phase projects is expected to begin within three weeks.

Industry analysts note that the president’s contractor requirements represent a significant departure from traditional government procurement approaches that often prioritized political connections over technical capacity. The emphasis on qualification standards reflects international best practices for large-scale infrastructure development.

The administration has repackaged some contracts awarded before Mahama took office under the Big Push umbrella to ensure completion and avoid delays. This consolidation strategy aims to create synergies between ongoing projects and new initiatives while maintaining momentum on critical infrastructure development.

Ghana’s construction industry has welcomed the programme’s emphasis on payment reliability, citing chronic government arrears as a major barrier to contractor participation in public projects. The two-week payment guarantee represents a substantial improvement over previous arrangements where contractors often waited months for compensation.

The programme promises to benefit all 16 regions, with each area receiving projects designed to open up economic opportunities and improve connectivity. This comprehensive approach addresses longstanding regional development disparities while ensuring strategic impact across Ghana’s geographic landscape.

Technical experts emphasize that the programme’s success depends heavily on maintaining rigorous contractor standards throughout implementation. Previous infrastructure initiatives suffered when qualification requirements were relaxed under political pressure, leading to substandard work and project delays.

The Big Push represents Mahama’s signature policy initiative for his second term, building on campaign promises to accelerate Ghana’s infrastructure development. The programme’s scale and financing arrangements position it as potentially transformative for the country’s economic development trajectory.

Opposition critics have questioned the programme’s financing sustainability, particularly given Ghana’s fiscal constraints and ongoing debt management challenges. However, government officials maintain that the initiative’s economic returns will justify the investment while creating employment opportunities across multiple sectors.

Contractor associations have praised the administration’s transparent approach to qualification requirements while expressing concerns about potential barriers for emerging firms seeking to develop capacity. The balance between maintaining standards and supporting local industry development remains a key challenge for programme implementation.

The programme’s emphasis on experienced contractors reflects broader governmental priorities of ensuring project completion and value for money in public expenditure. This approach aims to restore public confidence in government infrastructure initiatives following previous programmes that failed to deliver promised outcomes.

Looking ahead, the Big Push’s contractor selection model may influence future government procurement approaches across sectors. The emphasis on capacity and performance over political considerations could establish new standards for public project implementation in Ghana.

Success in maintaining contractor quality standards while achieving the programme’s ambitious timelines will determine whether the Big Push becomes a model for infrastructure development or faces the challenges that have affected previous large-scale initiatives. The administration’s commitment to rigorous implementation suggests recognition of the stakes involved in this flagship programme.