MTN Ghana Equips Students with AI Skills to Shape the Future

MTN Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transform lives and create opportunities for young people through its newly launched DigiFest initiative.

MTN Ghana’s new initiative aims to equip young people with digital skills, spark innovation, and prepare them to leverage emerging technologies.

As part of the launch, the DigiFest AI Community Engagement took place in Accra, drawing participants from various tertiary institutions.

The event provided a platform for the students to explore how AI can drive innovation, enhance skills, and strengthen participation across multiple sectors.

The Senior Manager for Digital Platforms at MTN Ghana, Winnie Dzidonu, highlighted the need to prepare Ghana’s youth for a digital future.

She pointed out how AI is revolutionizing industries worldwide and stressed the of ensuring young people in Ghana are not left behind.

“AI is shaping the future of every industry, and we believe Ghanaian youth must not be left out. Through DigiFest, MTN is creating opportunities for young people to explore, innovate, and apply digital solutions to real-world problems,” she said.

Student Innovations in AI

The program also showcased student-driven innovations. Ms. Janet Aborvor, a student at the Accra Institute of Technology and developer of Cashbot and Stylebot, demonstrated how AI-powered chatbots can transform industries.

She explained that chatbots software applications designed to simulate human conversation are already being used across multiple sectors such as customer service, finance, healthcare, travel, and hospitality.

According to her, Cashbot was specifically developed to assist with financial management, offering features like expense tracking, proactive saving, and personalized financial advice.

“The future of AI chatbots represents the future of technology integrated solutions that enhance productivity across sectors. With continuous advancements in AI, even more sophisticated and personalized products will emerge,” she said.

Another student from the Accra Institute of Technology, Ms. Suad Macaulay, described the training as an eye-opening opportunity to gain hands-on knowledge in AI.

“I’m really excited to be part of this program because I’m learning so much about AI. So far, I’ve learned how MTN uses AI to optimize its operations, and we are also being taught how to build a chatbot. I’ve already gained a great deal of knowledge,” she said.

She added that since AI is not yet fully integrated into her school curriculum, DigiFest provides a valuable platform to bridge that gap.

“That’s why this initiative is one of the best it gives us exposure to new technologies. I would encourage my colleagues to attend such events because they not only gain new skills but also position themselves strongly within the technology industry,” she noted.

Driving Innovation and Digital Inclusion

The DigiFest initiative forms part of MTN’s broader digital transformation agenda, aimed at strengthening Ghana’s technology ecosystem, fostering innovation, and preparing the youth for a future powered by AI and advanced digital tools.