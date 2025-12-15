Luckiest Africa donates 1,000 white canes, laptops to Ghana Blind Union.

Report by Ben LARYEA.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility [CSR] , Luckiest Africa has donated 1,000 white canes to the Ghana Blind Union [GBU] at its head office in Accra.

The gesture is to support the mobility of the visually impaired as earlier Luckiest also donated scores of Laptops to teachers and students to facilitate teaching and learning and other administrative works of the Union.

The management of Luckiest used the occasion to engage staffs, teachers and students in a free raffle draw accompanied with give aways such as mobile phones, blenders, television set among others.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer [ CEO] of Luckiest Africa, Mr. Dennis Adutwum said the gesture forms part of the commitments of giving back to society, adding that management of Luckiest have engage the GBU to identify their pressing needs.

He said his outfit have put in place fervent provisions of its budget to support the activities and operations of the Union saying the move applies to the Corporate Social Responsibilities of the organization of which the GBU is a beneficiary.

‘’The white canes for the visually impaired will serve as a relief to people living with disability particularly the blind to enable them move freely without any assistance’’, he said and therefore urged other corporate bodies to come to the aid of the Uinon.

Receiving the items, the Executive Director of Ghana Blind Union. Dr. Dennis Obeng Asomoa said the presentation will help address the much-needed resources to scale up teaching and learning for students to enhance their skills for growth and development.

According to him, management will distribute some of the white canes to branches of the Union and support others who do not have the privilege to acquire the canes, adding that the items will make a huge impact in their lives .

He however expressed his gratitude to the management of Luckiest for coming to the aid of Persons with Disabilities [PWDs] and called on other corporate bodies, benevolent societies among others to emulate the shining example of Luckiest