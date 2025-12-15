Mahama’s Yoruba Title Expected to Deepen Ghana–Nigeria Relations in Nigeria

The installation of President John Dramani Mahama as Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source by the Ooni of Ife is expected to further deepen cultural and diplomatic relations between Ghana and Nigeria.

The honour, bestowed by His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, recognises President Mahama’s consistent advocacy for multilateralism, global equity, and sustainable development. The title reflects his calls for collective international action to address pressing global challenges, including climate change, economic inequality, and the need for stronger representation of developing nations in global decision-making.

President Mahama has frequently used international platforms, including the United Nations, to push for a fairer global order and enhanced cooperation among nations. The conferment of the prestigious Yoruba title underscores the respect he commands beyond Ghana’s borders and highlights his influence in regional and global affairs.

The ceremony in Ile-Ife drew traditional rulers, community leaders, and dignitaries from across the Yoruba world, reinforcing shared cultural values and historical bonds between the peoples of Ghana and Nigeria.

Observers say the honour not only celebrates President Mahama’s leadership but also symbolises the enduring ties between the two West African nations, rooted in shared history, culture, and a common vision for Africa’s development.