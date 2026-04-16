Louisiana Teacher Faces 25 Charges Including Rape of Students

A former elementary school teacher in Louisiana faces 25 criminal charges, including first-degree rape, after investigators identified a second alleged victim and expanded the case that began with her arrest earlier this week.

Marisa Noel, 31, was first arrested on Monday, April 13, following a two-month investigation by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations. At the time of the alleged offences, she was employed as a fifth-grade teacher at Teche Elementary School in Breaux Bridge. She has since been dismissed.

Sheriff Becket Breaux said the investigation was opened on January 28, 2026, after authorities received a complaint that Noel was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a former student. Detectives developed probable cause to arrest her on eight initial charges: four counts of indecent behaviour with juveniles and four counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Her bond was set at $750,000.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office announced 17 additional charges after investigators identified a second alleged victim. The expanded list includes one count of first-degree rape, which carries a potential life sentence under Louisiana law, 10 further counts of indecent behaviour with juveniles, two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, one count of unlawful communications and harassment, and three more counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Noel remains in custody at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. A new bond for the additional charges had not been set as of Thursday. The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.