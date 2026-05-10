Linda Ejiofor Makes History With AMVCA Double Win

Linda Ejiofor made history at the 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) on Saturday, winning both the Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actress awards in a single night at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

Ejiofor claimed the Best Lead Actress award for her performance in The Serpent’s Gift, then added Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Herd, becoming the first performer to secure both acting prizes at the same edition of Africa’s biggest film and television awards ceremony.

The night’s biggest film was Akinola Davies Jr.’s My Father’s Shadow, which swept the top prizes, winning Best Movie and Best Director. Producers Fumbi Ogunbanwo and Rachel Dargavel took home the Best Movie award, while Davies added the Best Director trophy to the BAFTA recognition he and his brother Wale Davies received earlier this year.

Uzor Arukwe claimed Best Lead Actor for his performance in Colours of Fire, edging out a competitive field that included Wale Ojo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, and Lateef Adedimeji. The same film also produced the evening’s first award, Best Costume Design, which went to Valerie Okeke.

Bucci Franklin, who attended the event alongside several of Nigeria’s most recognised faces, won Best Supporting Actor for his widely celebrated performance in To Kill A Monkey, beating out a strong set of contenders in one of the night’s most talked-about results. Genoveva Umeh, also present on the red carpet, was among the nominees for Best Lead Actress before Ejiofor claimed the category.

The ceremony, now in its 12th edition, aired live across all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv and brought together stars from across the continent for an evening the industry will remember largely for Ejiofor’s unprecedented sweep. 3. Stan Nze 4. Bucci Franklin 5. Saga Adeolu 6. Laura Ikeji 7. Genoveva Umeh 7. Taooma 8. Charles Born 9. Queen Mercy Atang 10. Yomi Casual 11. Bisola Aiyeola 12. Kiekie 13. Etinosa Idemudia 14. Imisi 15. Hawa Magaji