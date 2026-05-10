HMS Dragon Shifts From Cyprus to Hormuz Standby

Britain’s Royal Navy is moving HMS Dragon from the Mediterranean to the Gulf to join a multinational mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz, in a significant expansion of British military commitment to the region.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed on Saturday that the Type 45 destroyer, which has been operating in the eastern Mediterranean since March defending British bases in Cyprus from Iranian drone and missile attacks, will pre-position in the Middle East ahead of a coalition operation to protect global commercial shipping. “The pre-positioning of HMS Dragon is part of prudent planning,” an MoD spokesperson confirmed, adding that the move would ensure Britain was ready to act when conditions in the strait allowed.

The deployment marks a strategic pivot for HMS Dragon. Readers will recall that NewsGhana reported on the destroyer’s arrival in Cyprus in March, following Iranian drone strikes on the Royal Air Force (RAF) base at Akrotiri. The warship experienced a minor technical issue that briefly interrupted operations before it resumed duties. It is now headed further east.

The coalition championed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to be jointly led by Britain and France, with participation from at least 40 countries. France has already repositioned its Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to the Red Sea, signalling that the coalition stands ready to act. The mission is described as defensive, focused entirely on restoring freedom of navigation for commercial shipping rather than engaging in offensive operations.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, carries roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. Iran effectively shut the waterway to non-allied vessels after US and Israeli strikes in late February triggered the current conflict. The US has since imposed a naval blockade on Iranian shipping, while Tehran has charged non-allied vessels for passage through the strait.

A fragile ceasefire remains in place, but clashes continue. On Friday, US forces struck two Iranian tankers that attempted to breach the American blockade by sailing into Iranian ports. Washington was simultaneously waiting for Tehran’s response to the latest US proposal to end more than 10 weeks of fighting. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expected a response within hours. Oil prices have risen sharply since the conflict began, with some markets reporting increases of up to 40 percent.

Britain’s commitment also reflects sustained pressure from Washington for allies to shoulder more of the burden. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth recently warned that American forces would not safeguard the strait indefinitely and called on other nations to contribute directly to securing the waterway. HMS Dragon’s repositioning is widely interpreted as London’s direct answer to that call.