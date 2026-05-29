Lexikon steps into the spotlight on new single ‘Taking Over’

Ghanaian dancehall artist Lexikon has released ‘Taking Over’, and from the very first verse, it is clear this is not a man asking for attention; he is demanding it.

Produced by GomezBeatx, the song is a masterclass in confidence, with Lexikon making one thing crystal clear: dancehall is his turf, his terrain, and he has come to claim what is his.

Over a beat that hits with the force of a volcanic eruption, his words and, frankly, an accurate description, Lexikon delivers verse after verse of sharp, layered lyricism that leaves very little room for doubt. He is versatile, deliberate, and fully aware of his strengths.

This is not the kind of song you put on in the background. ‘Taking Over’ grabs you by the collar and demands your full attention, and honestly, you will not mind one bit.

Rooted deeply in dancehall tradition, Lexikon draws on the genre’s rich culture of lyrical combat and self-assertion, positioning himself not merely as an exciting artiste to watch, but as a seasoned force ready to claim his territory.

Lines like “dancehall a mi turf and mi terrain” and “solve the riddim like a mathematic equation” land with the kind of weight that only comes from an artist who has been quietly building for a long time.

What makes ‘Taking Over’ hit even harder is knowing it is just the beginning. The single is lifted from his forthcoming debut album, ‘Confrontation’, and if this is the appetiser, Ghana’s dancehall scene needs to start preparing itself for the full course.