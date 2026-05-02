LeAnn Rimes Postpones More Tour Dates After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Grammy-winning country singer LeAnn Rimes has confirmed a diagnosis of COVID-19 leading to severe laryngitis, forcing her to reschedule additional dates on her ongoing 30 Years of Blue tour and leaving her unable to perform for the foreseeable future.

The 43-year-old shared the update on her Instagram Story on Friday, May 1, 2026, revealing that a medical scope of her vocal cords had confirmed the severity of the condition. “After a diagnosis of COVID leading to severe laryngitis, I’m so sorry to have to reschedule next week’s shows,” she wrote. “A visit to my doctor for a scope of my vocal cords has confirmed the news and I wanted to tell you as soon as I could.”

Her shows originally scheduled for May 8 in Waukegan, Illinois, and May 9 in Wilmington, Ohio, have both been rescheduled, moving to November 6 and November 7, respectively. Tickets already purchased will be honoured for the new dates, and refunds are available through the original point of purchase. “It breaks my heart, having to reschedule these shows. There is no place I would rather be next week than celebrating with all of you,” Rimes wrote. “However, this is sadly out of my hands until I get this under control.”

The latest cancellations follow her earlier decision this week to postpone performances in Spokane, Washington, and Seattle, Washington, which were initially announced as a result of severe illness before the COVID-19 diagnosis was confirmed. The Spokane show has been moved to May 31 and the Seattle date to June 2.

The 30 Years of Blue tour marks three decades since Rimes burst onto the music scene as a teenager with her breakout album, “Blue,” which launched one of country music’s most enduring careers.

The health setback comes shortly after Rimes celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, during a trip to Mexico. She had alluded to her health in a lighthearted social media post around the trip, joking about navigating perimenopause alongside the milestone.

Rimes has made no indication of further disruptions to the rest of her tour schedule and is expected to return to the stage once her vocal cords have fully recovered.