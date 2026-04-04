Lawyer Paul Twum-Barimah rebukes Kwakye Ofosu over misleading fuel price claims under NPP

Former Member of Parliament for Dormaa East and a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Paul Twum-Barimah, has challenged assertions by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, over the causes of rising petroleum prices in Ghana, urging a more balanced and fact-based national conversation.

His response follows claims by Mr. Kwakye Ofosu that “petroleum product prices reached their highest levels under the previous NPP administration due to economic mismanagement that predated the Russia–Ukraine War,” while contrasting that period with the current government’s handling of the Middle East conflict.

Reacting to the remarks in a Facebook post on Saturday, 4th April, 2026, lawyer Twum-Barimah struck a conciliatory but firm tone, stating: “Felix, my brother, indeed these are interesting times.”

He argued that Minister’s position oversimplifies a complex global issue.

“It is misleading to suggest that the surge in petroleum prices was solely the result of domestic mismanagement prior to the Russia–Ukraine war. Global crude oil prices were already volatile due to post-COVID supply chain disruptions, and the war only amplified an existing global crisis affecting all economies, not just Ghana,” he said.

The former lawmaker further defended the record of the previous administration, noting that it operated under significant external constraints.

“Under the NPP administration, the country faced unprecedented external shocks yet policies were implemented to stabilize the economy, maintain fuel supply, and cushion consumers through interventions like targeted subsidies and exchange rate management,” he added.

Lawyer Twum-Barimah stressed that any credible analysis of petroleum pricing must take into account global market realities rather than focusing narrowly on domestic governance.

“If we are to have an honest conversation, we must acknowledge that fuel price dynamics are largely driven by international market forces, forex pressures, and global geopolitical tensions not just local governance,” he stated.

He further called for a shift in tone and substance in public discourse on the matter.

“Let’s elevate the discussion beyond politics and focus on sustainable solutions for Ghana’s energy future,” he urged.