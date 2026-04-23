Law Students Urged to Master Power, Not Just Books

Senior legal and political figures converged at the University of Ghana on Saturday to challenge law students to move beyond academic credentials and develop a working understanding of power, positioning, and institutional dynamics as essential tools for success in public life.

The second edition of the Law Students’ Network (LSN) 2026 Leadership and Law Series was held on April 18 at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) Conference Centre in Legon, under the theme “Beyond the Classroom: Winning in Law and Politics.” The LSN is an association of Ghana School of Law students who identify with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Akuapem North Member of Parliament Sammi Awuku set the tone for the day, telling the gathering that qualifications alone rarely determine career outcomes. He argued that awareness of systems, timing, and positioning often separates professionals with similar academic records. “It is not always about who is smarter, but who understands how to position themselves within systems of opportunity,” he said. Awuku cited Aristotle’s view of politics as the highest form of human association and drew on Machiavelli’s emphasis on strategy, describing political engagement as participatory rather than observational.

Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip Jerry Ahmed Shaib, speaking on behalf of Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, delivered a sharper message on ethics and accountability. He expressed concern about public figures who profess commitment to national values while defending wrongdoing, warning that careers built on compromised principles eventually collapse. “No one, however powerful, may break the law with impunity,” he stated, urging students entering the profession to anchor their practice in integrity and moral courage.

Speaking via video, Damongo Member of Parliament Samuel Abu Jinapor described attitude and mentorship as the two most decisive factors in professional advancement. He urged students to actively seek guidance from experienced practitioners and to remain humble throughout their careers. Jinapor acknowledged the influence of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his own development in public service, citing early exposure to experienced leadership as formative.

Frank Davies, Chairman of the NPP’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, challenged students to discard the notion that being called to the Bar marks the height of a legal career, describing it instead as the start of real professional demands. He noted that modern legal practice has expanded well beyond courtroom litigation into sectors including banking, technology law, international arbitration, and environmental law, and urged students to develop specialised knowledge early.

LSN Convener Abraham Kwaku Gyasi described the series as a bridge between academic preparation and the practical realities of legal and political life. “The making of a complete lawyer goes beyond the mastery of the law itself,” he said, stressing the role of direct exposure to experienced practitioners in shaping well-rounded professionals.

The keynote speakers for the event were Effutu Member of Parliament and Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, former Attorney General Godfred Dame Yeboah, and Frank Davies. Other contributors included Gary Nimako Marfo of the NPP Legal Affairs Directorate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Fatimatu Abubakar, and former Deputy Attorney General Diana Asonaba Dapaah.