Gomashie Strengthens Ties With Aflao Council

Source: David Doe-Kwashie, DCO, NDC-Ketu South

Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament for Ketu South and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, has reaffirmed her bond with the Aflao Traditional Council after honoring an invitation to a gathering in Aflao. The event drew chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, and residents, who warmly received her and praised her consistent commitment to the development of Ketu South and her respect for tradition.

Beyond her ministerial duties, Hon. Gomashie attended in her traditional role as Mama Dzamedo I, a title conferred on her by Torgbuiga Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V in recognition of her service to the people. This dual role, she noted, symbolizes the bridge between governance and traditional authority.

The ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including the Volta Regional Minister, the Council of State Member for the Volta Region, the Deputy Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, the Deputy Ambassador to Togo, and the Municipal Chief Executive of the Assembly.

In her remarks, Hon. Gomashie assured the Council that road infrastructure in the area remains a priority. She disclosed that in her recent engagement with the Minister for Roads and Highways, she received assurances that road projects in Ketu South would be undertaken to boost economic activity and improve living standards.

As a gesture of appreciation, Hon. Gomashie, together with the dignitaries present, donated GHS 50,000 and 50 plastic chairs to the Aflao Traditional Council to support its administrative work. The Council expressed gratitude for the support and pledged continued collaboration, while also highlighting pressing developmental needs in the area.