Kwesi Slay teases new music in BTS photos on Instagram

The rapper had eyes glued to his recent Instagram posts, suggesting new music is on the way–and judging by fan responses, it couldn’t arrive any sooner.

It seems something big is brewing. Kwesi Slay recently signaled that his next work is due for release, fueling speculation online about what it might be. Over the past week, the rapper shared a slew of behind-the-scenes photos that appear to be from a video shoot, tagged with “#Wasteman” and an official release date: “30.04.26.”

Though he’s letting his posts do all of the talking, his silence has only amplified anticipation. The comment sections are buzzing with excitement, with many convinced the shots are teasing a completely new song, ‘Wasteman,’ rather than a previous one. Some eagle-eyed fans even spotted a theme, with one suggesting the ladies were finally getting a “love song.”

The growing buzz around the posts adds to the momentum surrounding the star in recent months. Last year, the rapper-producer broke his long silence with ‘Tuutu Doo’ and later ‘Yolo,’ singles that marked the start of a new era. Since then, the releases have grown on fans, with promises for a standout year poised to capture the headlines with a string of singles, collaborations, an EP, and a tour.

For now, the details remain minimal, but one thing’s certain: whatever Kwesi Slay is cooking will resonate, and his fans are all in on it.