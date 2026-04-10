Kumasi SMEs Credit MTN Programme for Jobs and Growth

Small business owners in Kumasi have pointed to measurable gains in employment and production as direct outcomes of their participation in MTN Ghana’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) Accelerated Programme, lending weight to corporate claims that the initiative is generating real economic impact on the ground.

At the Kumasi edition of the programme, textile dealer Ruth Osei said targeted funding and mentorship had enabled her to scale operations and grow her team to 10 employees, up from a single-person setup. “I started on a small scale, but through this programme, I have been able to grow my business and create jobs for others,” she said.

Local detergent manufacturer Anthony Ekuban described the programme as a vital bridge between small businesses and formal financial institutions, crediting specialised training with helping him lift production capacity and reposition his enterprise for sustained growth.

Beyond financial support, several participants said hands-on business clinics tackled core operational weaknesses, including digital integration, supply chain management and regulatory compliance, areas where many small businesses in Ghana remain vulnerable.

Abubakar Sidiq Mohammed, Senior Manager for SME Sales at MTN Ghana, said the programme was designed with accountability built in. “Our partners do not just provide one-off training. They track the performance of participants to ensure the programme translates into real business growth,” he said.

SMEs account for roughly 92 percent of registered businesses in Ghana and contribute approximately 70 percent to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), yet many continue to struggle with limited access to credit and inadequate digital infrastructure.

The Kumasi clinic is part of a regional rollout planned for Accra, Tamale and Takoradi under the 2026 edition of the programme, which targets 3,000 businesses for capacity-building support across the country.