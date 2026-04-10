Ghana’s macroeconomic buffers have strengthened to levels that position the economy to absorb global energy shocks, with Fitch Solutions projecting a current account surplus of approximately 4.2 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2026, well above the average deficit recorded between 2010 and 2024.

The projection, contained in the latest country assessment by Fitch Solutions, is underpinned largely by the December 2025 resumption of operations at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), which the firm said had restored domestic refining capacity and reversed Ghana’s recent status as a net oil importer.

Fitch noted that Ghana’s hydrocarbons trade position was now approaching balance, meaning global crude price spikes would not automatically worsen the current account as they had in previous years. Under favourable conditions, higher prices could instead generate additional export receipts.

“With TOR operational, Ghana is projected to be broadly oil-trade neutral or a modest net exporter in 2026, limiting the direct impact of global price spikes on the country’s trade balance,” the report stated.

The assessment cited persistent geopolitical risks, including possible escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran, as factors that could affect global shipping routes and crude availability, particularly for import-dependent economies in the region.

On reserves, the report said foreign exchange holdings stood at approximately US$14.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026, equivalent to roughly six months of import cover. It described this as sufficient capacity for the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to intervene in currency markets should external shocks materialise.

The surplus projection and reserve position collectively signal a meaningful shift in Ghana’s external accounts, which had recorded consistent deficits for most of the preceding decade and a half. Fitch attributed the improvement to strong export earnings and prudent external financing, alongside the structural benefit of restored domestic refining.