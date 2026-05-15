Kuami Eugene Reveals How Songwriting Finances His Independence

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Kuami Eugene has disclosed that publishing rights tied to his songwriting catalogue form the financial backbone of his decision to operate as an independent artiste, speaking in a wide-ranging interview with content creator Kwadwo Sheldon aired this week.

Eugene, who parted ways with Lynx Entertainment after eight years, explained that songs he has written and produced continue to generate income across multiple streams simultaneously, providing the stable financial base that makes operating without a major label viable.

“There are songs I’ve written and produced that can take care of me comfortably,” he said.

The singer broke down the architecture of how each creative role in a track generates a separate income stream. When he writes a song, he earns as a composer. When he produces it, that becomes a second stream entirely. If he performs on it, a third stream opens. Songs released years ago therefore keep paying through publishing and performance royalties long after the initial release attention fades.

He pointed to his breakout hit Angela as a record that still earns him regular revenue due to his role in its creation. He also revealed that he has written songs for other artistes, including gospel musicians, sometimes without demanding payment upfront, because publishing rights preserve his lasting stake in the compositions regardless.

Eugene challenged the broader assumption that musicians need to justify their profession by explaining alternative income sources. He argued that music deserves the same recognition as any other full-time career, and that successful artistes manage significant investments without putting every financial detail into the public domain.

He added that he began preparing for life outside Lynx Entertainment well before his contract expired, personally identifying a trusted associate and arranging for that person to receive training in management operations in advance. He also kept his exit private for a period, deliberately, to stop media attention on his departure from overshadowing the music he was simultaneously releasing.

The comments land at a significant moment for the Ghana music industry. As Afrobeats and highlife grow in international streaming visibility, artistes who retain or own publishing rights to their compositions are increasingly positioned to earn from global platforms well beyond their home market. For Eugene, the business architecture he built before leaving Lynx appears to be as deliberate as any song he has recorded.