Gomoa MP A Plus Courts Investors Across Three Continents

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has launched a three-week investor engagement tour spanning Dubai, China and India, with each leg designed to build the commercial pipeline leading into the Gomoa Industrial Fair in November 2026.

Obeng announced the trip on his Facebook page, confirming it opened with meetings in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before continuing to Guangzhou in China. He is also scheduled to travel to New Delhi for the India-Africa Business Dialogue and Exhibition, after which he plans to return to Dubai for a final round of meetings tied directly to fair preparations before heading back to Ghana.

The Gomoa Industrial Fair is scheduled to run from November 27 to 29, 2026, at the Gomoa Central Special Economic Zone (GCSEZ), located in Bewuadze in the Central Region. Organizers project attendance from more than 2,000 global industries, with Obeng describing the event as the largest industrial fair Ghana has ever hosted, surpassing even the scale of the Gomoa Easter Carnival.

The tour carries a longer purpose beyond filling the November calendar. Obeng is simultaneously pitching the GCSEZ as a destination for sustained industrial investment, a case the project has been building steadily. Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang visited the site in January 2026 and reaffirmed government support, describing the zone as aligned with Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy policy and its export-led industrialisation agenda.

The GCSEZ is anchored on four development pillars covering a 24-Hour Business District, an eco-recreational park, organic farming zones and an industrial hub. The zone sits along the Lagos-Abidjan corridor, one of West Africa’s busiest trade arteries, and is structured under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework to access a continental market valued at over $3 trillion. Projections on the GCSEZ’s official platform put its contribution to Ghana’s GDP at $1.5 billion and foreign direct investment intake at $600 million within five years of full operations.

The New Delhi stop is strategically timed. The India-Africa Business Dialogue and Exhibition has emerged as a key forum for mobilising manufacturing partnerships and industrial commitments into African markets, making it a natural venue for pitching a zone of the GCSEZ’s scale to investors from one of the world’s fastest-growing industrial economies.

Obeng also used his Facebook post to reframe public understanding of President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy policy, pushing back against the perception that it simply means extending business hours. He argued the genuine intent is to activate factories, ports and manufacturing at a systemic level, with logistics and tourism running in parallel around the clock. His reading places the GCSEZ squarely at the centre of that national ambition.

Obeng has consistently set a 10-year timeline for Gomoa Central to anchor Ghana’s bid to become the industrial capital of West Africa.