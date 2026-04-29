Government Creates Over 86,000 Youth Jobs, YEA Bono Director Reveals

The government has created more than 86,000 employment opportunities for young Ghanaians since taking office, with a significant portion generated through the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), and the flagship Adwumawura social intervention initiative, according to a regional director of the agency.

Mustapha Omar Copson, the Bono Regional Director of the YEA, disclosed the figures in an interview in Sunyani, noting that the Bono Region alone had seen approximately 3,120 young people benefit from job placement and skills training programmes coordinated by the agency.

He said many of the beneficiaries were recruited from the streets through targeted interventions, and encouraged unemployed youth to take advantage of the agency’s employable skills training modules to acquire decent jobs and improve their livelihoods.

“Local content requires capability. At GNPC, our focus is to ensure that Ghanaian businesses are well-prepared to compete, comply, and deliver within a structured and transparent procurement environment,” he remarked.

Mr Copson said the YEA had signed partnership agreements with the Ghana Prisons Service, the Ghana Police Service, and the Ghana National Fire Service, under which approximately 30 percent of YEA trainees are expected to be absorbed into the respective institutions upon completing their training. The arrangement is designed to create direct pathways from skills development into formal public sector employment.

On agribusiness, he revealed that the agency had secured approximately 1,000 acres of land at Branam in the Wenchi Municipality to support commercial farming under its agribusiness module. He urged young people with an interest in agriculture to register with the agency, describing the sector as a practical and viable route to sustainable livelihoods.

Mr Copson noted that the Bono Region holds enormous economic potential, which the agency is leveraging to create sustainable employment opportunities, and urged the youth to desist from illegal mining and channel their energy into productive economic ventures.

The disclosures reflect the government’s broader push to address youth unemployment, which remains one of Ghana’s most pressing social challenges. The Adwumawura Programme, which the government launched in April 2025 with a target of creating 10,000 youth-owned businesses annually over four years, has to date trained and mentored 10,887 participants nationwide, with 3,212 selected for grant support.