Kasapreko IPO Closes With Investors Awaiting Allotment

The subscription window for beverage maker Kasapreko’s initial public offering (IPO) has closed, the platform IC Wealth said, leaving investors waiting on allotment results before the company lists in Accra.

The offer ran from 4 May to 1 June 2026, with Kasapreko seeking to raise up to GH¢700 million by selling as many as 583 million ordinary shares at GH¢1.20 each on the main market of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE). The sale is being managed by Databank as lead manager.

As the deadline neared, IC Wealth urged clients who had not yet paid to use Mobile Money (MoMo) rather than bank transfers, warning that last minute transfers might not clear in time. The platform later confirmed the close, saying “The Kasapreko IPO is closed and the subscription window has ended.”

The offer will be declared successful only if it raises at least GH¢350 million, half the target. It is not underwritten, so Kasapreko would absorb any shortfall itself. The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the prospectus, and trading on the exchange is expected to begin on 17 June, if the offer is concluded successfully.

Proceeds are earmarked mainly for a new bottled water and carbonated soft drinks plant at Adeiso in the Eastern Region. Founded in 1989 by Dr Kwabena Adjei, Kasapreko makes brands including Alomo Bitters, employs more than 2,300 people and exports across West Africa and beyond.

With subscriptions now closed, investors await allotment results and the next steps toward listing, in one of the most closely watched offers on the Ghanaian capital market this year.