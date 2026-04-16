Judiciary Joins Ghana’s National Data Framework in New Pact

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Judicial Service of Ghana, bringing the country’s court system into a growing national framework aimed at harmonising data across public institutions and strengthening evidence-based governance.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, April 15, extends a coordinated data-sharing initiative that saw the GSS formalise similar partnerships with 25 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in March. The judiciary becomes a significant addition to the effort, marking the first time Ghana’s court system has been formally integrated into the national statistical infrastructure.

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu signed the agreement on behalf of the GSS. Judicial Secretary Musah Ahmed initialled it on behalf of the Judicial Service, while Justice Gabriel Pwamang represented Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie at the ceremony.

From Service Data to Justice Metrics

Dr. Iddrisu said the agreement is anchored in three national frameworks: the National Strategy for the Development of Statistics III, the Code of Ethics and Practice for the National Statistical System, and the Data Quality Assurance Framework. Together, these instruments are intended to ensure that court data meets professional standards before entering the national evidence base.

The practical intent of the MOU is to move judicial statistics beyond case counting. Officials said reliable administrative data from the courts would enable authorities to track backlogs more accurately, allocate judicial resources more effectively, and introduce measurable performance benchmarks around fairness, access and efficiency in the justice system.

Speaking on behalf of Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, Justice Pwamang described the agreement as a practical management instrument for the judiciary. “The agreement will help the judicial service to strengthen its ability to manage the Judiciary deliberately, rather than reactively, and also continuously improve how justice is delivered,” he said.

Implementation the Next Test

Dr. Iddrisu acknowledged that signing the agreement is only the beginning. He called on both institutions to ensure that data is recorded accurately and in real time at source, managed with clear professional standards, and actively applied to decision-making rather than filed away.

The GSS has used the same implementation emphasis across all its MOU agreements, designating focal persons within each institution and establishing technical review mechanisms to keep data flows active and quality-assured.

Officials said the initiative treats data as a strategic asset within government, with the judiciary’s participation expected to deepen public accountability across one of the institutions most central to citizens’ trust in the state.