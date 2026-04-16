Ghana Producer Inflation Ticks Up as Energy Costs Stay Elevated

Ghana’s factory-gate price growth edged slightly higher in March 2026, with producer price inflation rising to 1.5% year-on-year from 1.4% in February, according to data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), as persistent energy costs and a firming mining sector offset continued weakness in manufacturing and services.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose to 280.3 in March from 278.4 in February, reflecting a monthly increase of 0.7%. The figures mark only a marginal move in headline terms, but the sectoral breakdown points to a production economy still navigating uneven cost pressures.

The year-on-year comparison, however, underscores how dramatically conditions have shifted over the past twelve months. Producer inflation stood at 24.4% in March 2025, meaning the latest reading represents a decline of roughly 23 percentage points over that period, in line with the broader disinflation trend that has also pushed consumer inflation to a 15-year low of 3.2%.

Mining Lifts, Manufacturing Drags

Mining and quarrying, which carries the heaviest weight in the PPI basket at 43.7%, recorded year-on-year inflation of 3.9%, making it the single largest upward driver of the headline figure despite a slight moderation from the previous month. On a monthly basis, the sector rose 0.8%.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 35% of the index, remained in negative territory at -2.2% year-on-year, though this represents an improvement from -2.9% in February, suggesting that deflationary pressure within industrial output is gradually easing. Month-on-month, manufacturing prices rose 1.0%.

Electricity and gas inflation held the highest rate across all sectors at 13.6% year-on-year, declining only modestly from February levels. The sustained elevation in energy-related costs continues to act as a structural burden on production activities, even as the GSS data confirm some softening.

Transport and storage prices continued their sharp contraction, falling 9.8% year-on-year, while the services sector remained in deflation at -0.9%, weighed down by declines in accommodation, warehousing and food service activities. Information and communication services bucked that trend, recording positive inflation within the broader services category.

The overall picture is one of low but uneven inflation, where the upward pull from mining and energy is balanced by continued softness in manufacturing and services, keeping aggregate producer price growth well within contained territory.