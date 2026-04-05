Jomoro Youth Applaud Mahama, Iddrisu, Affo-Toffey for New College Initiative

The youth of Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region have expressed appreciation to the President, John Dramani Mahama; the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu; their Member of Parliament, Dorcas Affo-Toffey; Lt Gen. Peter Augustine Blay (Rtd); and chiefs for their efforts in bringing the first-ever tertiary institution, the College of Education, into the constituency.

The youth in a press statement said, “This strategic announcement brings immense hope to the people of Jomoro, particularly the youth, who have historically faced significant challenges, including long-distance travel, to access tertiary education.”

The release, jointly signed by the leaders of the youth such as Cosmos Ennu Kwaw, Nyameke Kodwo Ezekiel Bomah, Emmanuel Kwasie Amihere, Dickson Boadi, and Francis Nyame Morkeh, said, “This intervention highlights the NDC administration’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of Jomoro and ensuring equitable distribution of developmental projects.”

“We wish to specifically acknowledge the tireless lobbying efforts of key stakeholders in Jomoro making this project a reality, including Awulae Kwasi Armakyi III, President of the Western Nzema Traditional Council; Lt Gen. Peter Augustine Blay (Rtd); the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey; and the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Benedict Boadi,” they added.

The youth said, “We recall that in late 2016, Lt Gen. Blay (Retd) patriotically released the Ariza educational facility to the government to be converted into a college of education.”

“Lt Gen Blay joined forces with the then Nana Akuffo-Addo – Dr Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia government, but nothing positive came from the numerous assurances offered. Significantly, the sustained lobbying efforts of these aforementioned individuals upon the return of H.E. John Mahama’s government – meeting with the minister of education and stakeholders – have resulted in the pledge to materialise this institution,” they added.

They said, “The establishment of this college of education is a testament to the fact that developmental projects are arriving in Jomoro.”

“It will not only enhance the academic prospects of our youth but also stimulate local economic growth and bring unparalleled development to the municipality.”

They added that “we thank President Mahama for his listening leadership and the Minister of Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, for ensuring that Jomoro is included in the national transformation agenda”.

By Timothy Antwi-Otoo|3news.com|Ghana