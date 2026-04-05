Asafoiatsemei Warned Against Illegal Extortion of Land Developers “Only Digging Fee Is Legitimate – Nii Okai Bastoline Tells Warriors”

In a decisive move to protect innocent land developers from exploitation, Nii Okai Bastoline has issued a strong warning to Asafoiatsemei (warriors) operating within Sowutuom, Nsufa, Omandjor, and surrounding communities to desist from extorting monies from property owners under dubious fees.

The meeting, held on Friday, 3rd April, at the palace of the Chief of Sowutuom, brought together a cross-section of Asafoiatsemei groups whose activities in recent times have come under scrutiny for tarnishing the age-old reputation of the warrior institution.

Addressing the gathering, Nii Okai Bastoline expressed grave concern over what he described as “unacceptable processes” where warriors demand additional payments from individuals who have lawfully acquired parcels of land from appropriate authorities and commenced development works.

“The reputation of the Asafoiatsemei is being dragged into the mud by the conduct of a few,” Nii Okai Bastoline told the gathering. “We cannot sit by while hardworking Ghanaians who have followed due process are subjected to daily harassment.”

The host reeled off a litany of questionable charges being levied on unsuspecting developers, including painting fees, roofing fees, plastering fees, and plumbing fees — all of which he declared illegal and unrecognised by the customs and code of conduct governing the Asafoiatsemei.

According to Nii Okai Bastoline, the only legitimate fee payable to the warriors is the digging fee, and even that is required to be paid only once per developer.

“Let me make this clear to all of you here today: there is no such thing as painting fee, roofing fee, or any of those creative names being invented to fleece people. The digging fee is the only recognised payment, and it is a one-time obligation,” he emphasised.

The warning came with a sharp edge. Nii Okai Bastoline informed the assembly that any member found contravening the accepted procedures — particularly those caught collecting unapproved fees — would be fished out and handed over to the police for further action.

He further charged the Asafoiatsemei present to be each other’s keeper, urging them to report colleagues engaged in illegal collections. “If you see something, say something. Do not protect wrongdoers, because their actions will eventually affect all of you,” he cautioned.

Turning his appeal to the chiefs present, Nii Okai Bastoline pleaded with them to counsel their respective warriors who operate directly under their jurisdictions, stressing that vigilance at the local level was critical to safeguarding the integrity of the Asafoiatsemei name.

Adding his voice to the discussion, Sarki Aziz, the Nsufa Zongo Chief, advised the warriors to show unalloyed respect to the chiefs who installed them. He called on them to always verify and seek clarification from their chiefs whenever their names are invoked in connection with digging fee payments.

“Do not allow yourselves to be used as tools for extortion. When your chief’s name is mentioned, pick up your phone and call for verification. That is the mark of a disciplined warrior,” Sarki Aziz counselled.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from the assembled Asafoiatsemei to operate within the bounds of the law and traditional code of conduct.

As land ownership disputes and developer harassment continue to plague parts of the Greater Accra Region, this intervention by Nii Okai Bastoline and supporting chiefs signals a much-needed step toward restoring sanity and protecting innocent citizens from exploitation.

By Kingsley Asiedu