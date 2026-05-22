Joana Gyan Foundation Partners KN Foundation, GFA & PFAG for Historic Nsawam Prison Outreach

A delegation of over 150 football legends, musicians, actors, MPs, business leaders, and media personalities made a historic visit to Nsawam Prison on Thursday, delivering donations and a message of hope to inmates in one of Ghana’s largest correctional facilities.

The outreach, organized by KN Foundation in collaboration with the Joana Gyan Foundation, Professional Football Association of Ghana [PFAG], and the Ghana Football Association [GFA], brought together former Black Stars players, current football administrators, entertainers, and dignitaries for a day focused on compassion and human dignity.

The delegation left Accra at 8:00 AM for what organizers described as “a mission of hope, compassion, love, unity, and humanity.”

“It was about humanity, not publicity”

Speaking after the visit, Amenfi Central MP and Joana Gyan Foundation founder, Hon. Joana Gyan Cudjoe, said the outreach was never about football, music, politics, or publicity.

“It was about touching lives. It was about reminding forgotten souls that they are still human beings, that they are loved, that they matter, and that there are still people who care about them,” she said.

She described the experience as emotional and life-changing, noting that many inmates are in prison not because they are hardened criminals, but due to lack of legal representation, missed opportunities, or poor decisions made in difficult circumstances.

“Today, I saw pain. Today, I saw regret. Today, I saw brokenness. But today, I also saw hope,” Hon. Gyan Cudjoe said. “The most touching part for me was seeing the inmates crying, praying, smiling, and appreciating us for simply showing them love and humanity.”

Unity between former and current football leadership

The outreach was notable for bringing together former GFA President Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi and current GFA President and CAF Second Vice President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku. Organizers said their joint presence symbolized unity, maturity, and national development.

Special recognition was also given to Black Stars legends including Abedi Ayew “Abedi Pele” and Samuel Osei Kuffour, who now serves as PFAG President. Other attendees included PFAG General Secretary Anthony Baffoe, Treasurer Solomon Torson, MPs Hon. Adams Abdul Salaam and Hon. Kojo Asemanyi, and business leaders such as Swiss Wealth Solutions MD Stefan Kung.

Ghanaian musicians and entertainers including Dr Cryme and Patapaa also joined the delegation, using their platforms to engage with inmates and spread messages of hope.

Donations and support for inmates and officers

The team presented jerseys and footballs for prison blocks and inmate teams, tracksuits for inmate leaders, rice, fish, drinking water, and an undisclosed cash donation. Donations were also made to officers’ teams within the facility.

Hon. Gyan Cudjoe praised prison officers and leadership for working under difficult conditions, saying their discipline and dedication did not go unnoticed.

The delegation also visited Nsawam Palace to pay respects to chiefs and traditional leaders, who received them with what she described as “warm reception, kindness, wisdom, and support.”

Call to Ghana’s youth

Using the outreach as a platform, Hon. Gyan Cudjoe urged young Ghanaians not to take freedom for granted.

“Control your anger. Control your emotions. Control your ego. Value emotional intelligence. Avoid violence. Avoid crime. Avoid decisions that can destroy your future,” she said. “Because prison is not a joke. Freedom is a blessing.”

She quoted Matthew 25:36 – “I was in prison and you visited me” – to underscore the moral responsibility to remember and support those behind bars.

Partners and sponsors

The event was supported by KN Foundation, PFAG, GFA, Joana Gyan Foundation, Swiss Wealth Solutions, Golden Empire Legacy Ltd, Goldpath Developers, NHIS, Oasis International School, Tema Steel Company Ltd, Yes My Lord Company Ltd, JDK Travel & Tours Ltd, BuySimConnect, and Ahmed Kwabena Nkrumah, among others.

Organizers said the outreach was a reminder that “humanity, compassion, unity, forgiveness, love, and kindness can still change lives,” and pledged to continue advocating for the dignity and rehabilitation of inmates across Ghana.