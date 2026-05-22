Ghana’s Freedom Of Speech Under Threat – Smart Genz

By Alex Boye

An advicacy group called Smart Generation Government Hub (SGGH) has sorrowfully disclosed that Ghana’s freedom of speech is currently under threat under the able leadership of President John Dramani Mahama.

The SMART Genz has through a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, DK Odei-Appiah, said the curremt administration has thrown the long enjoying freedom of speech in the country into the dust bin just to protect its wronful acts.

The group, however, attributed their statement to the persistence attack and arrest of various Ghanaians who have spoken against the wrong doings by the current administration for some months now.

Mr. Odei-Appiah through the statement called on the Government, particularly the Office of the Attorney General and all relevant state institutions to take immediate steps to safeguard constitutional freedoms, uphold the rule of law and protect Ghana’s democratic credentials.

“Ghana’s democracy must remain anchoed in justice, fairness, accountability, tolerance and respect for fundamental human rights,” the ststament disclosed.

Below is the stamemt issued by SGGH yesterday;

17/05/2026

PRESS RELEASE

CRIMINALIZING FREE SPEECH AND WEAPONIZING THE BAIL SYSTEM IN GHANA

Is Ghana Losing Its Democratic Credentials?

We have, with deep concern, closely observed recent developments under the government of His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, particularly the increasing trend of arrests and prosecutions involving appointees and affiliates of the previous administration. These developments raise serious concerns about the state of Ghana’s democratic governance, constitutional freedoms, and commitment to the rule of law.

Since the assuming office on January 7, 2025, the Mahama administration has pursued several economic and social policy initiatives. While we fully recognize the constitutional mandate of every elected government to govern, we are alarmed by what appears to be an emerging pattern that threatens the democratic foundations of our Republic. Chief among these concerns is:

1. The criminalization of free speech, contrary to Article 21 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana; and

2. The weaponization of the bail system against perceived political opponents.

Freedom of speech is a fundamental pillar of every democratic society. Although this right must be exercised responsibly, it should never be suppressed through arbitrary arrests or intimidation. Equally, bail is intended to serve as a temporary legal mechanism to ensure the appearance of accused persons before the courts and not as a punitive instrument.

Unfortunately, recent events suggest a worrying trend where individuals are being arrested over comments, opinions, and public statements that pose little or no threat to national security. Such actions create the dangerous perception that dissenting views and political criticism are gradually being criminalized under the current administration.

Equally troubling are reports of excessively harsh and unreasonable bail conditions imposed on some individuals by investigative and prosecutorial agencies. These actions risk turning the bail process into a political tool used to intimidate, frustrate, and silence perceived opponents.

As advocates of democracy, constitutional governance, and the rule of law, we strongly object to these developments. Ghana’s democracy was built on the principles of justice, fairness, equality before the law, and respect for fundamental human rights. These values must never be sacrificed for political convenience or partisan interests.

The implications of these developments are far-reaching and dangerous. The selective application of arrests, investigations, and bail conditions weakens public confidence in the independence and credibility of state institutions, particularly the judiciary and law enforcement agencies. When justice appears politically influenced, the rule of law itself is undermined.

Furthermore, the growing fear surrounding public expression creates a chilling effect on free speech. Journalists, activists, political opponents, and ordinary citizens may begin to self-censor out of fear of harassment or prosecution. Such an atmosphere weakens democratic accountability, reduces civic participation, and shrinks the democratic space necessary for national development.

The misuse of bail conditions also undermines the constitutional principle of the presumption of innocence. Excessive or unrealistic bail requirements effectively punish individuals before they have been proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

If left unchecked, these developments could deepen political polarization, heighten public tension, and encourage authoritarian tendencies that are inconsistent with Ghana’s democratic traditions and international reputation.

It must be stressed that the combined effect of criminalizing free speech and weaponizing the bail system is the intimidation and suppression of political opposition and dissenting voices. Such actions undermine the very principles upon which democratic governance is founded.

We therefore call on the Government of Ghana, particularly the Office of the Attorney-General and all relevant state institutions, to take immediate steps to safeguard constitutional freedoms, uphold the rule of law, and protect Ghana’s democratic credentials.

Ghana’s democracy must remain anchored in justice, fairness, accountability, tolerance, and respect for fundamental human rights.

Thank you.

Signed:

REV. DK ODEI-APPIAH

Executive Director

0243265000