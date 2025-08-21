Japan Recognized as Global Leader in Migration-Based Development

The head of the United Nations’ migration agency has praised Japan for its innovative approach to leveraging human mobility for economic growth and stability.

During the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, IOM Director General Amy Pope highlighted how Japan’s policies extend beyond crisis response to build long-term resilience.

“Japan’s efforts show how migration can serve as a bridge between humanitarian needs and the revitalization of societies and economies,” Pope stated. She emphasized that the country has transformed mobility into a driver of stability and shared prosperity through its partnership with international organizations.

Japan’s support goes beyond financial contributions, though those remain substantial. The country has provided over $51 million this year alone to IOM operations across more than thirty countries, including conflict zones like Ukraine and Sudan. These funds have enabled both emergency humanitarian assistance and longer-term development programs.

Across Africa, Japanese support has combined immediate relief with investments in vocational training, climate adaptation, and safe migration pathways. This dual approach helps communities transition from crisis to stability while creating economic opportunities.

The partnership was further strengthened at TICAD9 through a symposium connecting African talent with Japanese companies. Such initiatives reflect Japan’s growing role in shaping global migration policy that benefits both migrants and host communities.