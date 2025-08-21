Nigerian Equities Slide Amid Broad Market Retreat

Nigerian stocks extended their decline on Wednesday as the NGX All Share Index fell 0.73 percent, reflecting widespread market softness.

The pullback appears to be driven largely by profit-taking after a sustained rally that began in mid-April. Only a handful of sectors managed gains, with consumer durables, commercial services, and technology services among the few advancing groups.

The sharpest losses came from distribution services, which plunged nearly 10 percent, alongside electronic technology and producer manufacturing. Despite the day’s downturn, analysts point to several supportive developments that may bolster sentiment in the medium term.

A Nigerian delegation at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development is actively pursuing partnerships in power, industry, and agriculture. These efforts, backed by Japanese development agencies, could attract foreign investment and improve confidence in the country’s infrastructure and energy sectors.

Meanwhile, a $100 million livestock export deal with Saudi Arabia, supported by Lagos State funding and modern logistics, stands to strengthen Nigeria’s non-oil exports. The country is also adhering to OPEC production quotas while increasing crude output and refining capacity, signaling stability in the energy sector.

Market observers suggest these factors may help attract capital inflows and support equities, particularly in energy and agribusiness, once the current profit-taking phase subsides.