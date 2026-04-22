Japan Motors Unveils New Nissan Patrol in Accra

Japan Motors Trading Company Limited (JMTC), the official Nissan distributor in Ghana, has launched the seventh-generation Nissan Patrol Y63 at its Airport City showroom in Accra.

The April 16 event drew corporate leaders, diplomatic representatives, and automotive enthusiasts for an exclusive first look at the redesigned SUV. Japan’s Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Hiroshi Yoshimoto, attended as Special Guest of Honour.

Managing Director Salem Kalmoni described the launch as more than a product introduction. “The Nissan Patrol has long stood as a symbol of prestige and capability in Ghana. With the all-new Y63, we are redefining expectations by delivering a vehicle that seamlessly blends power, luxury, and advanced technology,” he said.

At the core of the new model is a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 425 horsepower and 700Nm of torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle features six intelligent four-wheel-drive modes, including Sand, Mud, and Rock settings, designed to handle Ghana’s varied road conditions.

Inside, the Patrol Y63 comes equipped with a 28.6-inch Monolith dual-screen display running NissanConnect with Google built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and quilted leather seats with massage functionality. A standout addition is Biometric Cooling, described as an industry-first feature that adjusts cabin temperature based on passengers’ body heat.

JMTC is backing the launch with a three-year or 100,000-kilometre warranty and has announced service infrastructure upgrades across its workshops, including a new branch in Tarkwa to extend after-sales coverage to mining communities in the Western Region.