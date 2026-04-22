British Widow Dies in Ghana After £1m Fraud

A British widow who lost up to £1 million to a series of online romance scams died in a road accident in Ghana on Valentine’s Day 2023, an inquest in England has heard, in a case that has renewed attention on the devastating human cost of cyber-enabled fraud targeting vulnerable people.

Janet Fordham, 69, suffered fatal injuries in a collision on February 14, 2023, after travelling to Ghana the previous October to meet a Ghanaian man she had met online, who had told her he could help her recover money she had lost to scammers. Devon Coroner’s Court heard that Mrs Fordham had fallen victim to several online scams over a five-year period that cost her her home and life savings, estimated at up to £1 million.

The retired housekeeper from Honiton, Devon, began using online dating websites in 2017 and met a man claiming to be a British Army sergeant major working in Syria who needed her help to get gold bars to the United Kingdom. Her daughter-in-law Melanie Fordham said she warned Janet the man would eventually ask for money, but Mrs Fordham had already been secretly sending him funds. The family believe she gave that fraudster around £150,000.

The scams compounded over five years. During that time, Mrs Fordham sent £140,000 of her family’s money to fraudsters, withdrew the maximum £500 a day in cash and even had her car seized to prevent her accessing ATM machines. She also cashed in a portion of her pension and was in arrears on loans and credit cards. Banks and the post office eventually stopped her from making electronic transfers after recognising the pattern of fraud.

A Ghanaian man named Kofi later contacted Mrs Fordham, claiming to have found messages on a phone brought to him for repair that suggested she had been defrauded, and offered to help her recover her losses. She travelled to Ghana in October 2022, and on February 14, 2023, she and Kofi were driving from Accra to the Oti region to seek approval from a family member for their planned marriage when their car left the road and crashed, fatally injuring her. Kofi later pleaded guilty to driving offences and received a suspended prison sentence and a fine. Police confirmed there was no third-party involvement in the crash.

Senior Coroner Philip Spinney said the true financial loss was not known but was believed to be between £800,000 and £1 million. He recorded a narrative conclusion, finding that Mrs Fordham died as a consequence of a head injury probably sustained in the road traffic collision.

Her son’s family said police, banks, her doctor and a solicitor were all contacted in attempts to intervene, but because Mrs Fordham was deemed to be of sound mind and was making decisions of her own free will, the family was legally powerless to stop her.

The case follows growing international scrutiny of romance fraud networks operating across West Africa. NewsGhana has reported extensively on Ghana’s ongoing efforts to prosecute cybercrime suspects, including high-profile arrests in cooperation with United States law enforcement.