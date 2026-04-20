Israel Opens Criminal Probe After Soldier Destroys Jesus Statue in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed it is conducting a criminal investigation after a soldier was photographed smashing a statue of Jesus Christ in a Christian village in southern Lebanon, drawing widespread condemnation including from Israel’s Prime Minister.

The photograph, which circulated on social media on April 19, 2026, showed a soldier using a sledgehammer to destroy the statue in the village of Debel, a Maronite Christian community in southern Lebanon where the IDF had been operating against Hezbollah.

Following an initial review, the IDF confirmed the image was genuine, stating that “the soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops” and that “appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described himself as “stunned and saddened” upon learning of the incident, condemning it “in the strongest terms” and confirming that military authorities had opened a criminal probe with instructions to impose “appropriately harsh disciplinary action against the offender.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar labelled the act “grave and disgraceful” and extended an apology to Christians hurt by the incident, describing the behaviour as “completely contrary to our values.”

The IDF said its Northern Command would assist the Christian community in restoring the statue. The military also stressed that its operations target Hezbollah infrastructure and that it does not seek to harm civilian or religious sites.

The incident comes as Israel entered a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon, though IDF troops remain deployed across southern Lebanon and have suffered casualties from Hezbollah explosives since the truce began.

The photograph triggered broader criticism on social media, with observers pointing to previous incidents involving religious sites during Israeli military operations in Gaza and Lebanon.