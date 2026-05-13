Ghana Plans Continental Fintech Sandbox and Innovation Hub

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) announced plans on Tuesday to establish a continental fintech sandbox, launch a national innovation hub and enact a separate fintech law, positioning the country as a hub for Africa’s digital finance integration at the close of the 2026 3i Africa Summit in Accra.

Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama unveiled the measures during his closing keynote, outlining a framework that includes a Continental Fintech Sandbox, a National Fintech Inclusion Programme and a dedicated legal regime for fintech operators — measures intended to deepen regulatory coordination and cross-border innovation across the continent.

“We are announcing our commitment to setting up the Innovation Hub that will harness and incubate all innovations,” Dr. Asiama said.

The proposed sandbox would give fintech firms a controlled environment to test products across multiple African jurisdictions, supporting licence passporting and supervisory convergence discussions already underway among African regulators.

Asiama pointed to encouraging macroeconomic signals backing the reforms. Inflation slowed to 3.4 percent in April 2026, among the lowest readings since Ghana adopted inflation targeting, while the cedi held stable and appreciated against major currencies over the past year. The economy grew 6.0 percent in 2025.

The announcements build on recent regulatory steps, including the passage of the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025 (Act 1154) and a revised Cyber and Information Security Directive aimed at strengthening financial sector resilience.

The 3i Africa Summit was organised by BoG in partnership with Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS) and Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN), centred on the theme: “The Next Frontier: Shaping Africa’s Integrated Fintech Future.”

Asiama cautioned that implementation would determine outcomes, calling on institutional investors to commit patient capital to scale Africa’s financial technology ecosystem into sustainable economic growth.