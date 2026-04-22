Iran Fires on Container Ship Amid Stalled Ceasefire Talks

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard attacked a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz early Wednesday, causing severe damage to the vessel’s bridge, as diplomatic efforts to end the US-Iran war showed fresh signs of collapse.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency, which monitors maritime security in the region, reported the attack occurred at approximately 3:55 AM UTC, about 15 nautical miles north-east of Oman. According to the agency, the master of the ship said the vessel was approached by one Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) gunboat, which issued no radio warning before opening fire, causing heavy damage to the bridge. All crew members were reported safe. The ship’s master reported no fire and no environmental damage.

A second container ship also came under attack about eight nautical miles west of Iran on its way out of the strait later that morning.

Iran offered a conflicting account of events. Iran’s Nour News, linked to the Revolutionary Guard, reported that the Guard only opened fire after the ship ignored warnings, while Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency described the attack as Iran lawfully enforcing its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

The attack came hours after US President Donald Trump announced an indefinite extension of the ceasefire with Iran, which had been due to expire on Wednesday, giving Tehran time to come up with a unified proposal ahead of possible negotiations. Iran has offered no formal acknowledgment of Trump’s ceasefire extension, and one senior Iranian official said the announcement meant nothing, with the continuation of the US naval blockade described as a siege no different from bombardment.

Vice President JD Vance’s planned trip to Pakistan for a second round of talks was canceled, with uncertainty continuing to surround the path forward. Iran insists that the US lift its blockade of Iranian ports before Tehran engages in a new round of negotiations.

The Strait of Hormuz has been largely blocked since late February 2026, when the United States and Israel launched an air war against Iran. In peacetime, roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil and natural gas transits the strategic waterway. Europe’s energy commissioner warned Tuesday that the continent faces a difficult summer of possible fuel shortages, saying that even in the best case scenarios the situation remains grim.