MTN Ghana Opens Applications for 500 Bright Scholarships

The MTN Ghana Foundation has opened applications for its Bright Scholarship Programme for the 2026/2027 academic year, targeting financially disadvantaged but academically outstanding Ghanaian students at public tertiary institutions across the country.

The programme covers tuition fees, accommodation, and essential learning resources, and will this year award 500 scholarships in total. Of that figure, 300 will go to students pursuing first degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields, as well as vocational and technical skills training. The remaining 200 will support professional teachers furthering their education at public universities.

Eligible applicants must be Ghanaian citizens currently enrolled as continuing undergraduate students or vocational trainees at any public tertiary institution. Candidates must demonstrate strong academic achievement, be of good character, and must not be under any disciplinary action. Students already benefiting from another scholarship or bursary are not eligible to apply. Women and differently abled students are particularly encouraged to apply, and preference will be given to applicants in Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Computer Science, Engineering, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Data Analytics.

Applications are entirely free and must be submitted online at scholarship.mtn.com.gh by May 31, 2026. No hardcopy applications will be accepted.

Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, underscored the company’s commitment to education and youth empowerment. “The Bright Scholarship is designed to support talented students who encounter financial obstacles,” she said, stressing that investing in young people remains central to national development.

The Bright Scholarship Programme was launched in 2018, anchored in a pledge MTN made during its 20th Anniversary in 2016 to award 300 scholarships over three years. Following strong outcomes in its first phase, the programme was renewed and expanded in 2021 during the company’s 25th Anniversary celebrations. Since its inception, the MTN Ghana Foundation has awarded more than 2,000 scholarships to students from the basic school level through to tertiary education.

For queries, applicants may contact the foundation at [email protected] or via WhatsApp on 0549767070.