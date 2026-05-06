Investments In Ghana, My Focus – Amb. Victor Smith

The city of Seattle, Washington State, in the United States of America (USA) welcomed Ghana’s Ambassador to a variety of activities to mark the 69th Anniversary of Ghana’s Independence and key among them was an investment promotion tour to woo investors.

Ambassador Victor Emmanuel Smith was emphatic about his desire to see corporate giants like Boeing, Amazon and Microsoft, extending their business interests to Ghana, to boost the economy and create opportunities for Ghanaians.

His tour of the headquarters of Boeing and Amazon in Seattle, gave a glimmer of hope that in the near future, Ghana might be hosting the African base of these giants in their various industries.

“My focus is to help create opportunities for Ghanaians so the Mission is creating avenues for the diaspora to partner with foreign companies to bring investors to Ghana”, Ambassador Victor Smith said at a gala organized in his honour by the Ghana Association of Greater Seattle (GHASEA), as part of the anniversary celebrations.

He challenged Ghanaians to strive to draw investors to Ghana to explore the numerous opportunities in the country, asking them to proudly hoist the flag of Ghana wherever they go.

In response to a request by the President of GHASEA and a question on when and what it would take for a consulate to be established in Washington State, Ambassador Smith disclosed that, a request had been sent to the Authorities on the matter and it is being considered.

He explained that some other states had also made similar requests but the final determination is left with the Authorities, after assessment factors such as population and feasibility are measured.

Dr. Francis Abugbilla, President of GHASEA, for his part, underscored the importance of government-diaspora relationship in nation building, affirming the Ghanaian community’s readiness to assist in that respect.

“Your Exccellency, I wish to reaffirm that GHASEA stands ready to support your vision of deepening trade and investment between the United States and Ghana,” Dr. Abugbilla emphasised.

He made a case for the establishment of a Ghana Consular office in Seattle to meet the demand for that service by the growing number of Ghanaians in that part of the US.

Under the leadership of Fred Engmann, the Planning Committee delivered a highly coordinated and impactful programme for the 69th Independence celebration, elevating the Grand Durbar organized by GHASEA into a dynamic platform that blended cultural excellence with strategic engagement. Through meticulous preparation and disciplined execution, the committee curated authentic cultural programming, ensured seamless operations, and—critically—mobilized potential diaspora investors by positioning the event as both a heritage celebration and an economic bridge to Ghana. This integrated approach generated strong interest and enthusiasm across the GHASEA team and the Ambassadors’ entourage, a contribution explicitly acknowledged in the Ambassador’s speech, during which select members of the community were also formally recognized with citations for their service and impact.

The Ambassador was earlier at a business forum with Ghanaians and other businessmen and women in the area, where he outlined measures being put in place to facilitate investment and trade between Ghana and the diaspora.

It is the expectation of the Ghanaian population in Seattle and Washington State in general, that the visit, the first in about three decades, would yield the desired results in drawing more investment to Ghana and ensure more access to services from the Ghanaian Mission in Washington DC.