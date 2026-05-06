Hon. Dorcas Afo-Toffey Celebrates Birthday with Mothers at Half Assini Hospital, Pays Delivery Bills and Donates Essential Supplies

In a gesture that blended celebration with compassion, the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, Hon. Dorcas Afo-Toffey, marked her birthday on 4th May by supporting mothers and newborns at the maternity ward of the Half Assini Hospital.

The donation, carried out on her behalf by her representative, Mr. John Nyamekeh, saw the presentation of essential items to patients in the maternity ward, aimed at easing the immediate needs of nursing mothers and supporting the work of healthcare staff. The items included baby supplies, hygiene products, and other necessities critical to maternal and neonatal care. The presentation was formally received by the Hospital Administrator, Eunice Naa Tarchie Nartey, who expressed appreciation on behalf of the facility.

In a particularly touching gesture, Hon. Afo-Toffey also settled all medical bills for mothers who delivered babies at the hospital on her birthday, ensuring that each family could return home without the burden of financial obligations.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Nyamekeh conveyed the MP’s message that childbirth should remain a moment of joy, not anxiety. He reiterated her commitment to supporting maternal health services, particularly in district hospitals that serve as the first point of care for many families across the constituency.

The maternity ward at Half Assini Hospital remains a critical healthcare hub for surrounding communities, where dedicated midwives and nurses continue to provide care despite the pressures of limited resources and increasing patient demand. Gestures such as this also highlight the broader need for sustained investment in maternal healthcare infrastructure.

Hospital staff expressed gratitude for the MP’s intervention, describing it as both timely and impactful. Beneficiaries, many visibly emotional, conveyed appreciation for the support, noting that the unexpected relief would make a significant difference to their families.

Hon. Afo-Toffey reaffirmed her commitment to healthcare delivery in the Jomoro Constituency, indicating that initiatives aimed at improving maternal and child health outcomes would remain a priority.