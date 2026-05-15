Indiana Teacher Admits Sex With Teen Student

A 24-year-old Indiana kindergarten teacher pleaded guilty Thursday to child seduction after admitting to a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student at Colonial Christian School, with encounters occurring on school grounds, class trips and the victim’s family home.

Torrie Lemon entered her plea on May 14 to one count of child seduction as a Level 5 felony and received a sentence of 40 days in jail followed by nearly four years of probation. She had already served approximately one month in custody while awaiting trial. A second sentencing on two additional child seduction counts filed in a neighboring county in suburban Indianapolis was scheduled for Friday, May 15.

The relationship unravelled in April during a school trip to South Carolina, when another student spotted messages on the victim’s phone in which Lemon described intimate encounters and expressed deep affection for the teenager. Lemon was removed from the trip and confessed to investigators upon returning.

“I was having an inappropriate relationship with a student from our school,” she told officers.

Court documents show the victim told investigators the pair first connected over a shared attraction to women and initially agreed to keep things platonic, citing their Christian beliefs. That boundary did not hold. Sexual encounters took place at Lemon’s apartment, which sits on school property, as well as during trips and at sleepovers in the victim’s home, where the two shared a pull-out couch in the basement.

The victim’s father admitted to investigators he had observed physical affection between his daughter and the teacher but chose not to report it, not wanting Lemon to lose her position. The victim’s mother had separately grown suspicious the relationship went beyond friendship.

Colonial Christian School has since terminated Lemon’s employment.