Pete Davidson, Hewitt Split Five Months After Baby

American comedian Pete Davidson and British model Elsie Hewitt have reportedly ended their relationship just five months after welcoming their daughter, Scottie, over his demanding work and travel commitments.

According to the Daily Mail, Davidson’s frequent absence due to work obligations left Hewitt feeling without adequate support during the early and physically demanding weeks of new motherhood. The split, while reportedly amicable, has placed the pair in the position of navigating co-parenting discussions sooner than either may have anticipated.

Hewitt had recently spoken candidly on social media about the toll of caring for a newborn, describing herself as “like a zombie” after extended hours without rest. The post resonated widely among new mothers and surfaced just ahead of the breakup reports, adding context to what sources describe as a growing tension at home.

Both Davidson and Hewitt are said to remain committed to Scottie’s wellbeing as their priority, with sources indicating early co-parenting conversations are already underway.

Davidson, best known for his long run on Saturday Night Live (SNL) and roles in several film and television projects, has maintained an active professional schedule. Hewitt, who kept much of her pregnancy relatively private, has become more vocal about her postpartum experience in recent weeks.