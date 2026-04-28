Indian Man Exhumes Sister’s Skeleton to Prove Death at Bank, Sparking Outrage

A tribal man in the eastern Indian state of Odisha dug up his deceased sister’s grave and carried her skeletal remains to a local bank branch on Monday in a desperate attempt to prove she had died and gain access to her savings, in an incident that has triggered widespread public outrage and a formal inquiry.

Jitu Munda, 59, from Dianali village in Keonjhar district, had been attempting to withdraw Rs 19,300 deposited in the savings account of his elder sister, Kalara Munda, who died on January 26 at the age of 62. He arrived at the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank, placed the remains outside the premises, and told staff it was proof of her death, triggering panic among employees and customers.

“I have run several times to the bank, and the people there told me to bring the account holder to withdraw money deposited in her name. Though I told them that she had died, they did not listen to me and insisted on bringing her to the bank. Therefore, out of frustration, I dug the grave and brought out her skeleton as proof of her death,” Munda told reporters.

The bank presented a different account of events. Indian Overseas Bank, which sponsors the Odisha Grameen Bank, said in an official statement that Munda had visited the branch for the first time and was clearly informed that third-party withdrawals require valid documentation, including a death certificate. The bank added that Munda was in an inebriated condition when he became disruptive and later returned with the remains.

The original nominee on Kalara Munda’s account, her elder brother Raibu Munda, had also died, leaving Jitu as the sole surviving claimant. Kalara was unmarried and had no children, having lost both her husband and her only child.

The Keonjhar district administration confirmed that Munda had not applied for a death certificate, a legal heir certificate, or sought assistance from any revenue officer prior to the incident. An application for Kalara Munda’s death certificate has since been filed at the local Community Health Centre.

Police intervened after bank staff raised the alarm. Officers from Patana Police Station ensured the remains were taken back and reburied. Authorities said they would assist Munda in accessing the funds through proper legal procedures.

The incident has renewed debate in India about the accessibility of banking procedures for rural and low-income populations, and whether financial institutions do enough to guide those unfamiliar with formal documentation requirements.