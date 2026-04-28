Megan Thee Stallion Cuts Broadway Run Short Days After Klay Thompson Split

Megan Thee Stallion has announced she will exit her Broadway role in Moulin Rouge! The Musical more than two weeks ahead of schedule, confirming her final performance as Zidler at New York’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre will take place on May 1.

The Grammy-winning rapper was originally scheduled to perform in the role through May 17. No reason was given for the early departure.

Megan made history as the first woman to play the role of Zidler, a character previously known as Harold Zidler, in a production of the show.

The announcement came days after she publicly confirmed her breakup with Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson. In a statement on April 25, Megan said she ended the relationship over a breakdown in trust. “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward,” she said, adding she was taking time to prioritize herself and move forward with peace and clarity.

Hours after the announcement, Megan took the stage as planned on Saturday night. As the crowd erupted in cheers at the curtain call, she appeared visibly overcome with emotion, pausing briefly before composing herself to finish the show.

Her run had already been eventful. Earlier in April, she exited a performance mid-show and was taken to hospital, where doctors identified extreme exhaustion, dehydration, and low metabolic levels as the cause of her symptoms. She was treated and discharged.

A replacement performer for the May 2 through May 17 dates has not yet been announced. Moulin Rouge! The Musical was recently extended, with the production now set to run through August 30.