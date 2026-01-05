IMANI Completes Transformative Year with Record Student Engagement

The IMANI Centre for Policy and Education (CPE) has released its 2025 Annual Report, revealing a year marked by unprecedented campus outreach, strategic policy interventions, and decisive influence on national governance decisions.

The Accra-based think tank engaged 650 students across eight campus visits in 2025, tripling its reach compared to previous years. The organisation also convened five major stakeholder dialogues addressing climate finance, green business development, fiscal governance, and mining sector accountability. IMANI’s Founding President Franklin Cudjoe described the year as one requiring courage, perseverance, and shared purpose.

Board Chairman Sam Poku praised staff dedication throughout what he characterised as a year of both challenge and progress. He issued what he termed a clarion call for Ghanaians to embrace integrity as a transformed national mindset. The report documents IMANI’s expanding influence across policy, media, and public discourse.

The organisation partnered with University College London (UCL) in March to examine how Ghana can leverage International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and African Development Bank budget support for climate objectives. A separate May dialogue with the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) identified policy incoherence, weak institutional coordination, and limited long-term finance access as barriers constraining green enterprise growth.

IMANI collaborated with the Climate Compatible Growth (CCG) Programme at Loughborough University in August to explore financing mechanisms for sub-national clean energy initiatives. Another August engagement focused on implementing Ghana’s proposed Fiscal Council, drawing lessons from earlier oversight arrangements. November brought discussions on governance and accountability frameworks affecting climate resilience in the mining sector.

Campus engagements centred on promoting economic freedom and examining government market interventions. IMANI partnered with the Atlas Network to visit the University of Environment and Sustainable Development, University of Ghana, and University of Professional Studies Accra. Sessions analysed the Cement Pricing Legislation and Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM), with student reflection sessions fostering policy literacy among emerging leaders.

The organisation launched the Critical Analysis of Governance and Economic Issues (CAGEI) initiative providing weekly evidence-driven examination of governance and economic developments. IMANI published comprehensive reports on green business constraints, nuclear diplomacy in the Middle East, port clearance delays at Tema, and constitutional reform proposals submitted to Ghana’s Constitutional Review Committee.

IMANI’s most consequential intervention came in December when Parliament withdrew a proposed lithium mining agreement following the organisation’s high-level engagement with the Presidency. Franklin Cudjoe met President John Dramani Mahama on December 2nd to provide independent assessment of lithium sector governance issues. Parliament halted the legislative process on December 10th after IMANI submitted its detailed policy position.

President Mahama also selected Cudjoe in May to serve on a four-member team gathering input for a proposed Governance Advisory Council aimed at strengthening transparency across public institutions. The President separately engaged Cudjoe for candid discussion on governance lessons and the administration’s 120-day performance ahead of IMANI’s televised assessment.

IMANI’s financial position strengthened considerably in 2024, the most recent year for which complete figures are available. Total income reached 5.29 million cedis, up from 1.21 million cedis in 2023. Grant income grew to 3.56 million cedis from 800,000 cedis. Total expenses increased to 4.12 million cedis from 1.31 million cedis as the organisation scaled operations.

The organisation maintained robust media presence throughout 2025. Facebook following reached 47,000 with 1,125 new followers gained during the year. The platform known as X reached 45,100 followers. YouTube generated 4,400 watch hours with 191 new subscribers and 10,500 total views. Instagram following stood at 2,300.

IMANI participated in the 2025 Atlas Liberty Forum where Programme Manager Josephine Adjei Tenkorang presented on broadening African think tank reach beyond traditional audiences. Vice President Selorm Branttie contributed to democracy discussions highlighting youth-led civic movements and constitutional term limits. Multimedia Administrator David Kukuia-Galley completed strategic communications training focused on messaging, audience targeting, and impact measurement.

The organisation explored strategic collaboration with the University of Professional Studies Accra to co-host the 2026 Student and Young Professional African Liberty Academy (SYPALA). IMANI and UPSA plan year-long programming including public lectures, masterclasses, policy clinics, and applied projects through UPSA’s Centre for Public Accountability (CPA).

Franklin Cudjoe led visits to Tamale and Salaga engaging universities, local authorities, and traditional leaders. IMANI explored collaboration with the University for Development Studies, engaged metropolitan assemblies on service delivery, and highlighted infrastructure challenges including the Dalun Water Treatment Plant.

Branttie represented IMANI at the 2025 Fintech Stakeholder Forum hosted by MobileMoney Limited, emphasising that Ghana risks stifling digital finance potential without clear frameworks and regulatory collaboration. The forum explored regulatory approaches to digital credit and digital assets under the theme of harnessing Ghana’s fintech potential.

IMANI’s vision positions the organisation as Africa’s most influential think tank promoting peace and prosperity through rigorous research, analysis, and advocacy. The mission focuses on subjecting government policies with systematic development implications to value for money, due diligence, and rational choice analysis.

Looking toward 2026, Cudjoe expressed optimism about expanding research frontiers, deepening collaborations, and embracing new tools positioning IMANI as architects of change rather than observers. He emphasised the organisation’s commitment to inspiring trust, sparking necessary conversations, and influencing decisions shaping national and continental destiny.

The organisation continues operations from its Kutunse location in Accra, supporting its mission through grants and public donations via mobile money platform.